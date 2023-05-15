JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Here’s a look at who will be running in the upcoming municipal primary elections in Jefferson County on Tuesday, May 16. The primary election will determine which candidates will represent their respective political parties in the general election for various local offices. Only registered voters who are affiliated with a political party will be eligible […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-primary-primer-your-guide-to-tuesdays-election/