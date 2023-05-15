CLEARFIELD – At Thursday’s Clearfield Borough Council meeting, officials heard from Cammeron Ogden with the Relay for Life.

In response to her presentation, it is Mayor Mason Strouse’s pleasure to officially proclaim May 20 to June 3 as Relay for Life Paint Our Town Purple .

Strouse encourages citizens to let their passion inspire them to join the Relay For Life movement by decorating their home or business with purple, starting or joining a fundraising team, making a donation, or attending the Relay For Life event at Revived & Company on Saturday June 3, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Relay For Life movement continues to be the largest peer-to-peer fundraising event with 1.3 million participants globally uniting to save lives from cancer.

Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County is an opportunity to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost and take action for life-saving change.

Funds raised at Relay For Life events help the American Cancer Society fund and conduct breakthrough research, and give cancer patients and their families the resources they need, like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near hospitals, and a live 24/7 helpline for answers and support.