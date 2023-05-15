CLEARFIELD – Outstanding students at The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) received awards for their hard work and dedication in their program.

This year, representatives from the Central Mountains Region Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) drove some of their antique cars to the CCCTC to present awards to outstanding students – Alexis Pollick, Automotive Mechanics; Austyn Walborn, Diesel Equipment Maintenance & Repair; Ethan Minor, Collision Repair; and Merritt Stone, Welding and Metal Fabrication.

The students were awarded Kobolt and Craftsman tool sets. CCCTC partners with employers and community organizations to collaborate and ensure students are learning the most current skills.

Employers and community organizations are an integral part of designing and updating curriculum.

The AACA holds their meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at the Grice Museum in Clearfield. New members are welcome.

CCCTC is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students.

To learn more about the opportunities for high school and adult students at CCCTC, visit at www.ccctc.edu or call at 814-765-5308.

In photo, from left kneeling are Ethan Minor, Collision Repair student from Clearfield Area; Alexis Pollick, Automotive Mechanics student from Moshannon Valley; and Austyn Walborn, Diesel Equipment Maintenance & Repair student from Moshannon Valley.

In the second row from left are: Ed Milligan, AACA member; Darrin Dale, Collision Repair instructor; Walt Gormont, AACA member; Bill Fankhouser, AACA member; Barb Frankhouser, AACA member; Penny White, AACA secretary and treasurer; Ray Coudriet, AACA president; Reece Matthew, Diesel Equipment Maintenance & Repair instructor; and Dan Kerlin, Automotive Mechanics instructor.

In the back, from left, are: Ken Williams, AACA member; Bob Topinka, AACA member, Dave Raecher, AACA member; and Fred Redden, CCCTC executive director.

Missing from photo is Welding and Metal Fabrication tool set winner, Merritt Stone from Clearfield Alliance Christian School.