Catherine Ann (Buhite) Ober, 74, DuBois, passed away May 11, 2023 at Christ the King Manor. Born June 5, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Helen L. (Kantor) Buhite. On March 15, 1975, she married H. Laird Ober II at the Assumption of Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Sykesville by Father Francis McCullough. Her husband survives. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/catherine-ann-buhite-ober/