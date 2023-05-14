HERSHEY, Pa. – For nine months, they’ve been as close as two humans can be. Still, when the moment arrives, nothing is as heart-melting as when, after all the planning, hoping, and praying, a mother and child meet face-to-face for the first time. Heart-melting and essential, actually. During those early moments, mom, dad, and child speak volumes in a wordless […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/the-medical-minute-baby-meets-mom-and-dad-%E2%80%95-adorable-and-important/