CLEARFIELD – Penn State Extension – Clearfield County, located at 6395 Clearfield Woodland Hwy., Suite 1, Clearfield, (located at Automart on 322) will be offering a free pressure canner gauge testing session on June 7, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Please call 814-765-7878, Ext 1, to register.

If you are unavailable between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on June 7, you may drop off your pressure canner lid and gauge prior to June 7 at the Extension office to be checked.

Staff will contact you when it is finished.