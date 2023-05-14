CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of May 15 – May 19, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Bridge Cleaning:

? Throughout County

Bridge Repair Project Alert:

? State Route: 2007 (Road Closure – Detour will be in place through late June)

Brush & Inlet Cleaning:

? State Route: 2011 (Henderson Township)

Ditching:

? State Route: 4015 (Sher de Lynn Rd., Dubois)

Mill & Fill:

? Patch Sealing

Milling & Patching:

? State Route: 729 (Lumber City to Grampian) – EXPECT DELAYS

Mowing:

? Interstate 80

? Islands, throughout County

Pipe Flushing:

? State Route: 0053 (Coalport Area)

Shoulder Work:

? State Route: 879 (Shawville to Deer Creek)

? State Route: 1009 (Deer Creek to Morrisdale)

Sign Upgrades:

? Throughout County

Tree Crew:

? State Route: 729 (Tyrone Pike)

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

