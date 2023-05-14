WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A local man is facing criminal trespass and theft charges stemming from an incident that occurred on May 5 in Reynoldsville. According to court documents, on Wednesday, May 10, Dubois-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 46-year-old Allen Dale Marshall Jr., of Reynoldsville, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office: Criminal Trespass […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/local-man-accused-of-criminal-trespass-of-garage-in-reynoldsville/