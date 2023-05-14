Francis Romeo served our country in the United States Army. Name: Francis A. Romeo Born: February 8, 1930 Died: March 14, 2021 Hometown: DuBois, Pa. Branch: United States Army Francis Romeo was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War. Full military honors were accorded by the members of the James J. Patterson Post 813 […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/all-american-awards-and-engraving-soldier-spotlight-korean-war-veteran-francis-romeo/