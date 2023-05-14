WARREN, Pa. (EYT) — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College announces the promotion of Adam Johnson to the role of Vice President of Workforce Development. Johnson has a proven history working both in private and public sectors in a collection of roles over his career. “Adam has shown amazing leadership skills, has built a great team, and has found many opportunities to […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-ordered-05-10-23-adam-johnson-promoted-to-vice-president-of-workforce-development-at-nprc/