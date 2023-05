Sylvester Sutton Hamilton III died peacefully from complications of Parkinson’s disease in his home of nearly 50 years on May 3 at the age of 87. He was under the care of Greenwood hospice and died surrounded by friends and family. He was born June 9, 1935 in Punxsutawney, PA – proud home of the famous weather forecasting groundhog. As […]

