GRAMPIAN – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board on Route 219 in Grampian Borough, Clearfield County.

It will remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit and aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior.

The board faces northbound traffic between Friendly Acres Lane and Spring Street. The board utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and posts them to the lighted section of the sign.

The speed limit on this section of Route 219 is 35 miles per hour. The board will remain in this location for four to six weeks. PennDOT will then reposition it to face southbound traffic.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of Pennsylvania crashes and fatalities.

Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.

PennDOT listed aggressive driving behaviors as a factor in 51 percent of crashes in Clearfield County in 2022.

