DUBOIS, Pa. — The softball team at Penn State DuBois worked hard this season to continue upon a streak of qualifying for the PSUAC championship playoffs. (Pictured above: The softball team at Penn State DuBois gathering for a team photo during senior day festivities at Heindl Field. Credit: Penn State.) Closing out the regular season with eleven wins and nine […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/penn-state-dubois-softball-closes-out-season-in-psuac-playoffs/