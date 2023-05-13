HARRISBURG, Pa. – Jefferson County Magisterial District Judge Jaqueline Mizerock was again certified for service as a member of the Pennsylvania Judiciary after successfully completing continuing legal education course work. Conducted by the Minor Judiciary Education Board (MJEB) and the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC), the educational program for Magisterial District Judges (MDJs) is held at the Pennsylvania Judicial […]

