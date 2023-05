Dorlies Burroughs, 91, of Punxsutawney passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Mahoning Riverside Manor. She was born August 3, 1931 to Rudolph and Wilhelmina Klever in Solingen, Germany. She married Edward Burroughs on September 13, 1952 in Connecticut. They enjoyed 42 years of marriage together until his passing in 1994. She had a long career with Raytheon Corporation […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/dorlies-burroughs/