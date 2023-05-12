CLEARFIELD – Visit Clearfield County has announced the winners of its annual Partner Award Winners Program in honor of the 40th anniversary of the annual industry celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week, May 7-13.

“We have some wonderful businesses in Clearfield County, and they all deserve to receive awards” said Visit Clearfield County’s Executive Director Sue Swales-Vitullo, CTIS.

“This year we have created nine award categories, highlighting some great attractions and businesses throughout Clearfield County.”

The categories and winners are listed below:

2022 New Business of the Year – Dented Keg Brewery

2022 Restaurant of the Year – Angry Goat

2022 Attraction of the Year – UMI Motorsports

2022 Sports Bar of the Year – Buster’s Sports Bar

2022 DuBois Hotel of the Year – Homewood Suites

2022 Clearfield Hotel of the Year – Holiday Inn Express

2022 Winery of the Year – DuBois Winery at Wilcox

2022 Event of the Year – Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show

2022 Coffee Shop of the Year – My Friends Coffee House

Visit Clearfield County plans to deliver the physical partner awards in person to each location throughout the next couple of weeks.

National Travel and Tourism Week, (NTTW) the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, will spotlight the essential role that travel will play in driving economic growth and innovation through the theme #TravelForward.

“The travel industry fuels every industry—our industry’s success is the nation’s success,” said U.S. Travel Association President and Chief Executive Officer Geoff Freeman.

“This week is a prime opportunity to elevate the message that travel is essential to moving America’s economy forward.”

Established in 1983, NTTW is an annual tradition to mark the U.S. travel industry’s role in stimulating economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities, creating quality job opportunities, stimulating business activity and elevating the quality of life for everyday Americans.

Travel serves as a catalyst for a productive U.S. economy and helps power the success of other industries.

The U.S. travel industry generated a $2.6 trillion economic output in 2022 and supported 15 million jobs, fueling communities, small businesses and working families across the country.

Travel spending also generated nearly $160 billion in federal, state, and local taxes in 2022—revenue that helped fund critical public services while saving each U.S. household an average of $1,270 in taxes.

In Clearfield County, the travel industry drives $279.8 million in lodging, food & beverage, retail, recreation and transportation.

Swales-Vitullo said, “Travel is at the heart of Clearfield County, powering a strong U.S. economy, creating jobs, and strengthening our community’s culture and identity.

“This National Travel and Tourism Week, we are proud to celebrate all that travel does for our community now, and all that it will contribute to the future.”

Please visit ustravel.org/NTTW to learn more about National Travel and Tourism Week. For more information about Visit Clearfield County, visit www.visitclearfieldcounty.org.

