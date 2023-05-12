Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159

Tarjee A. Adams Bench Warrant Justin O. Alvarez Bench Warrant Brent D. Ammerman Bench Warrant Joshua B. Baize Bench Warrant Cirsten L. Baker Bench Warrant Melvin E. Barr Bench Warrant Adam L. Becker Bench Warrant Jeffrey A. Bell Bench Warrant Keane E. Billotte Bench Warrant Harry J. Bloom Jr. Bench Warrant Shawn A. Breakiron Bench Warrant Jesse B. Breeden Bench Warrant Alexander Brumberg Bench Warrant Jason S. Brundridge Bench Warrant Ronald L. Bryan Bench Warrant Dustin R. Bush Bench Warrant Bruce E. Coffey Bench Warrant Harley D. Davis Bench Warrant Darla L. Deltufo Bench Warrant Nicholas C. Dillon Bench Warrant Noelle M. Drechsler Bench Warrant Sonny J. Edwards Bench Warrant Danielle R. Elensky Bench Warrant Nichole D. Eminhizer Bench Warrant Shannon G. Evans Bench Warrant Nicholas J. Everett Bench Warrant James R. Frantz Sr. Bench Warrant Jacob B. Fyock Bench Warrant Keith R. Gates Bench Warrant Ronald J. Gearhart Bench Warrant Daniel L. Graham Bench Warrant Linda L. Hartz Bench Warrant Scott A. Haversack Bench Warrant Victor G. Hill Bench Warrant Robert P. Johnson Bench Warrant Daniel N. Katz Bench Warrant Brealee J. Kephart Bench Warrant Lisa M. Knepp Bench Warrant Jessica R. Kyler Bench Warrant Anthony Lacass Bench Warrant Justin M. Lair Bench Warrant Amanda E. Lanich-Humberson Bench Warrant Gerald L. Lansberry Sr. Bench Warrant Steve Lecrone Bench Warrant Brandon C. Lefort Bench Warrant Robert E. Litzinger Bench Warrant James M. Logen Bench Warrant Jennifer L. Lucas Bench Warrant Markel W. Maines Bench Warrant Logan J. Marshall Bench Warrant Brian E. Mathews Bench Warrant Kevin M. McGary Bench Warrant Marquis S. McNeil Bench Warrant Matthew A. Nelson Bench Warrant Matthew Pearson Bench Warrant Mark A. Peffer Bench Warrant Shaun A. Pendergraph Bench Warrant James R. Peterson Bench Warrant Justin M. Phillips Bench Warrant Joseph A. Richtarsic Bench Warrant Angela M. Ricketts Bench Warrant Roman M. Rodriguez Bench Warrant John W. Ross Bench Warrant Anthony J. Schake Bench Warrant David W. SeKula Bench Warrant Darren E. Smith Bench Warrant Daniel J. Sones Bench Warrant Jake N. Stefanick Bench Warrant Robert R. Supenia Bench Warrant Todd M. Vereshack Bench Warrant Shawn T. Webster Bench Warrant Charles R. Williams Bench Warrant Sandra L. Wilson Bench Warrant David A. Winger Bench Warrant Ashley M. Woodley Bench Warrant Jason A. Yusnukis Bench Warrant