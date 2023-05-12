PHILIPSBURG — The Clearfield Lady Bison put the miseries of their last three games to rest with one monster inning on Thursday afternoon when a 13-run sixth inning blew open a 3-3 nail biter, ending a three-game losing streak and putting them at 7-10 on the year.

After a roller coaster first inning, it looked like the Lady Bison may be in for a long day.

In the top of the first, Ruby Singleton led off the game with a single and Aevril Hayward followed with a double, the first of her four hits during the game, putting two runners in scoring position with nobody out. Philipsburg-Osceola ace Alivia Bizzarri then struck out the next three batters.

The first two batters for the Lady Mounties then reached on errors. Clearfield ace Alaina Fedder then got the next three batters out, but both runners who had reached via error then scored via passed balls, as Clearfield’s usual starting catcher wasn’t available to play. Those ended up being the only two errors for the Lady Bison, and no more runners score via the passed ball as back up catcher Alexus Green settled in well after the first time catching in a game this year.

As Bizzarri cruised along, the Lady Bison were held scoreless through their first four at bats.

After an out in the fifth, pinch hitter Faith Gardner came through with an infield single off of the glove of Bizzarri. Singleton then had her second hit of the game, putting two runners on. A double steal by Billotte, who had re-entered for Gardner, and Singleton put two runners in scoring position and Hayward delivered once gain plating both runners with a single up the middle, and advanced to second on the throw. She then got herself to third on a passed ball. Fedder then helped her own cause with a sac fly RBI to right to give the visitors their first lead of the game.

The Lady Mounties answered right back in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at three, two walks and a single notching the run.

A lead off double off of the bottom of the left field fence by Eve Siegel to start the sixth provided a spark, and what followed was the best offensive inning in recent memory. The next four batters – Sam Campolong, Madi McBride, Paige Houser, and Haley Billotte – all bunted for base hits, the last three all scoring a preceding runner, putting Clearfield up 6-3. Singleton then doubled in Houser to make it 7-3. Freshman centerfielder then blasted a three run homerun off of the scoreboard and making the score 10-3. The Lady Bison still weren’t finished with the inning as Fedder started it all over again with a single, and Green followed with one as well, making it nine hits in nine at-bats once through the order to start the inning.

A pitching change to Abby Vaux didn’t help as she walked four out of the six batters she faced, which led to Bizzarri coming back in to try and finish the inning, but not before Hayward and Fedder had their second hits of the inning. In all, the Lady Bison sent 18 batters to the plate, had 11 hits, four walks, and scored 13 runs.

The Mounties scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to make the score 16-6, but it wasn’t enough to avoid the 10-run Mercy Rule after six innings, the second time Clearfield 10-runned the Lady Mounties this year.

Hayward ended the game with seven RBIs.

Clearfield gets a well deserved rest until Tuesday when they host Punxsutawney. They will be on the road to DuBois on Thursday and will then close out the regular season by hosting Bradford on Friday.

Clearfield 000 03(13) 16 16 2

Philipsburg-Osceola 200 013 6 7 0

CLEARFIELD — 16

SS Ruby Singleton 3332, CF Aevril Hayward 5247, P Alaina Fedder 4022, C Alexus Green 4010, PH Alaina Moore 1000, RF Eve Siegel 4110, RF Ava Lynch 0000, 3B Sam Campolong 2210, LF Madi McBride 3212, 2B Paige Houser 3111, 1B Haley Billotte 2312, PH Faith Gardner 1010. TOTALS 32 AB, 16 R, 16 H, 16 RBI

PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA — 6

2B Emily Gustkey 4101, RF Peyton Barnett 4100, 3B Mykenna Bryan 2200, P/1B/P Alivia Bizzarri 4011, 1B/P/1B Abby Vaux 3000, C Jocey Williams 3021, CF Emily Herr 3010, SS Ashlynn Havens 2020, SS Adi Jarrett 0100, LF Maddyx Hampton 2110. TOTALS 27 AB, 6 R, 7 H, 3 RBI

E – Singleton, Billotte. 2B – Singleton, Siegel; Bizzarri. HR – Hayward (1). SF – Fedder. SB – Singleton – 2, Billotte, Wisor.

PITCHING

Fedder (W, 7-9) 6 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 K

Bizzarri (L) 5.1 IP, 16 H, 12 R, 12 ER 2 BB, 10 K

Vaux .2 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 0 K

LADY BISON SCOREBOARD

Date Opponent Score Record

3/28 @ Bellefonte 3 – 10 0 – 1

3/31 @ Hollidaysburg ppd. 0 – 1

4/04 TYRONE 9 – 1 1 – 1

4/06 BALD EAGLE AREA ppd. 1 – 1

4/11 HUNTINGDON 13 – 7 2 – 1

4/12 @ St. Marys 0 – 17 2 – 2

4/14 @ Penns Valley 1 – 4 2 – 3

4/17 @ Bradford ppd. 2 – 3

4/18 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 13 – 3 3 – 3

4/20 BALD EAGLE AREA 0 – 11 3 – 4

4/24 HOLLIDAYSBURG 4 – 12 3 – 5

4/25 BELLEFONTE 0 – 10 3 – 6

4/27 @ Tyrone 5 – 4 4 – 6

4/29 @ Portage Tourney

4/29 vs. Central Cambria 0 – 4 4 – 7

4/29 vs. Rockwood 17 – 0 5 – 7

5/01 @ Bald Eagle Area ppd. 5 – 7

5/02 BRADFORD ppd. 5 – 7

5/03 @ Bald Eagle Area ppd. 5 – 7

5/04 @ Huntingdon 8 – 3 6 – 7

5/08 PENNS VALLEY 4 – 10 6 – 8

5/09 @ Bald Eagle Area 2 – 7 6 – 9

5/10 @ Hollidaysburg 1 – 11 6 – 10

5/11 @ Philipsburg-Osceola 16 – 6 7 – 10

5/16 PUNXSUTAWNEY

5/18 @ DuBois

5/19 BRADFORD