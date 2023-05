Floyd N. Dixon, 98, formerly of DuBois, passed away, Friday, May 05, 2023, in Altoona. He was born March 20, 1925, in DuBois the son of the late Amos & Laura (Duttry) Dixon. He was married to Betty (Davie) Dixon for 70yrs, before her passing in 2018. He leaves behind two sons, Melvin (Cindy) Dixon of Altoona, and Wesley Dixon […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/floyd-n-dixon/