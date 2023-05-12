DUBOIS – Heart attacks, strokes, accidents and injuries can happen anytime and anywhere. It is comforting to know that there is a reliable EMS nearby.

The residents of Clearfield and surrounding communities have been turning to Clearfield EMS since 1932.

From May 15 through June 30, Clearfield EMS is conducting its annual Open Enrollment/Membership Drive.

The ambulance membership plan covers medically-necessary emergency transports to the closest appropriate hospital according to Medicare guidelines at cms.gov.

In addition, the plan covers any uninsured portion of a claim, insurance co-payments and deductibles for every member of a household at an affordable rate.

“We are a charitable, non-profit company,” said Tim Lumadue, deputy director of Clearfield EMS. “Since we receive no revenue from a tax-based assessment, our operations are fully supported through insurance reimbursements and memberships.”

Individual membership is $50 and the Family Plan is $75. Cash, checks and money orders are accepted. Memberships received after June 30, 2023 will be subject to a 30-day waiting period. Memberships are not prorated.

For more information or a membership application, visit www.clearfieldems.com.