HOUTZDALE – America250PA recently brought its Keystone Classroom Initiative (KCI) to Moshannon Valley Elementary School in Clearfield County in an effort to engage Pennsylvania youth and educate them about the Commonwealth and our shared Pennsylvania story in anticipation of the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

“America250PA is so excited to continue the Keystone Classroom Initiative today in Clearfield County to engage our next generation of Pennsylvanians at an age-appropriate level,” America250PA Executive Director, Cassandra Coleman, said.

“This program will allow us to visit with over 50,000 Pennsylvania students all across this Commonwealth by July 4, 2026 when this historic anniversary rolls around,” she continued.

Several volunteers and guest readers joined America250PA, including Liz Kishbaugh of U.S. Senator Bob Casey’s office; Rep. Dallas Kephart; Clearfield County Commissioners Mary Tatum and Dave Glass; Christy Shields of WTAJ-TV; and the Pennsylvania State Police to engage the students in kindergarten- through fourth-grade classroom readings.

In addition, mascots helped to distribute the America250PA swag bags to the students, including Talon, mascot of Commonwealth University Clearfield, and Sir Will, mascot of Central Penn College.

The swag bags contained fun materials from America250PA—a T-shirt, pencil and an originally-designed Pennsylvania coloring book—and other treats from Pennsylvania product sponsors: the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Department of the Auditor General, The Hershey Company, Crayola, Utz Quality Foods Inc., and Natural Food Group.

In total in Clearfield County, the program reached about 270 kindergarten through fourth-grade students.

The Moshannon Valley Elementary School visit was the 10th of 13 anticipated KCI school visits throughout 2023.

“Students very often enjoy learning experiences that occur outside of the classroom setting,” said Dr. Tracie Tomasko, principal of Moshannon Valley Elementary School.

“Through guest visitors and mascots, the Keystone Classroom Initiative has provided an impactful opportunity for educating beyond the pages of a textbook.”

The Keystone Classroom Initiative is a storytelling and visitation program for kindergarten- through fourth-grade classrooms, children’s hospitals and youth camps across the Commonwealth.

Along with an age-appropriate historical reenactor, storyteller, local celebrity and/or mascot, America250PA will be visiting children across Pennsylvania to educate them about their shared Pennsylvania story, as well as distribute an originally-designed America250PA Coloring Book and other Pennsylvania treats in anticipation of the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

The program was generously sponsored by presenting sponsors, The Hershey Company, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, The Hawk Family Foundation, UPMC & UPMC Health Plan, The Pennsylvania School Boards Association, the University of Pittsburgh, and Allied Services.

To learn more about the Keystone Classroom Initiative and America250PA, please visit www.America250PA.org or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.