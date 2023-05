Joseph K. Serian, 70, of Indiana, passed away May 8, 2023, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He was born on June 10, 1952 in Punxsutawney, the son of the late Arch and Phyllis (Altman) Serian. On December 8, 2004 in Key West, he married the love of his life Sondra (Schall) Serian, who survives. Retired, Joe worked as the ground’s maintenance […]

