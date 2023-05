SENECA, Pa. – Health resources, screenings, and education will be part of a community health fair hosted by UPMC Northwest on Thursday, May 25. The fair will be held from 8:00 a.m. to noon at UPMC Northwest located at 100 Fairfield Drive in Seneca, Pa. The health fair will feature free screenings including: blood pressure cholesterol stroke risk assessment balance […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/free-community-health-fair-set-for-may-25-at-upmc-northwest/