St. Benedict Education Center located in Clarion, PA is seeking a Full-Time County Case Manager for their 137 West Main Street office. This full-time position is 30-35 hours per week, Monday through Friday with a salary ranging between 18.50 and 23.50 per hour. Benefits include: Medical Dental Vision Short-term disability Life insurance 401(b) and personal time off Minimum education of […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-full-time-case-manager/