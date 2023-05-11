CLEARFIELD – A Curwensville man accused of breaking into a convenience store ATM and stealing approximately $18,000 from the machine was in court Wednesday.

Shad L. Bloom, 34, is charged by Clearfield state police with conspiracy-burglary, criminal trespass (two counts), theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief, all felonies, for his alleged actions April 14.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, troopers were called to the Curwensville Fuel On at 6:13 a.m. after employees discovered the damaged ATM, which had been filled the day prior.

They identified the suspect as possibly being Damion S. McGary, 29, of Curwensville, who had witnessed the machine being filled and was also aware of the store’s security cameras being disabled.

State police learned Bloom had been in contact with McGary, and that Bloom had also used his cell phone for internet searches about burglary activity.

McGary was later arrested on an outstanding warrant, and admitted he and Bloom had conspired to burglarize the store to steal cash from the ATM.

Bloom allegedly broke into the store, then the ATM and gave McGary $945 for being his “lookout.” McGary also reportedly gave Bloom a ride to and from the scene.

State police received permission to search McGary’s cell phone, which revealed Facebook messages that confirmed his account of the crimes.

Bloom waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending his case to county court. He remains incarcerated at Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.

McGary is also charged with five felony counts of conspiracy, felony receiving stolen property and two summaries. His hearing was continued until July 26, and he is free on $20,000, unsecured bail.