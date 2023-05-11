CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners issued several proclamations at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Specifically, the commissioners:
- proclaimed May as Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month. Every May, the cystic fibrosis community comes together for CF Awareness Month. CF awareness is very “near and dear” to the heart of Commissioner Dave Glass, who’s lost two family members to this progressive, genetic disease that affects the lungs, pancreas and other organs, and makes its patients more prone to severe illness. When both parents are carries of the CF gene, he said one in four children will inherit the disease, but treatments continue to improve and now patients are living longer. At the time of his sister’s diagnosis, CF patients weren’t expected to live to age 14, but now Glass said many who’ve been diagnosed since 2018 are expected to live around 55 or 60 years. Sgt. Nathan Curry of the Clearfield Regional police was diagnosed with CF at age two and credits his 40 years of life to God, prayer and CF awareness. He said many in the Clearfield community live with the disease including first responders who daily put others above themselves. But Curry speaks for those who “can speak no more” and others whose condition is far worse than his own with hopes the continued awareness gives patients even longer lives.
- proclaimed May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in support of the Clearfield A.B.A.T.E. motorcycle safety event May 13 on Market Street in downtown Clearfield. In addition to other motorcycle groups and insurance agencies, there will be a “down motorcycle” demonstration by Clearfield EMS at 1 p.m. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. with the monthly meeting of Clearfield A.B.A.T.E. outside the Clearfield County Courthouse. All are welcome to attend.
- proclaimed Friday, May 12 as National Provider Appreciation Day at the request of the local Early Learning Resource Center. Provider Appreciation Day was started in 1996 by a group of volunteers in New Jersey who saw the need to recognize the tireless efforts of providers who care for children of working parents. Support for this event has grown each year and recognition presently includes Child Care Resource & Referral agencies, child care advocates, community-based organizations, government entities and individuals throughout the United States. Provider Appreciation Day is celebrated the Friday before Mother’s Day every year to recognize child care providers, teachers and other educators of young children everywhere. Child Care Aware of America convenes Provider Appreciation Day each year to amplify the nation’s collective gratitude for those who support the social, emotional and physical care of young children.
- proclaimed May 7-13 as National Correctional Officers Week. President Ronald Reagan established this week on May 5, 1984. He saw the need to create a week for correctional officers to thank them for their services and celebrate their contributions to society in county jails, state prisons and community corrections facilities.