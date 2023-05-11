CLEARFIELD – One of the first men caught in the web of the 814 Pred Hunters group who was originally facing several felony charges pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count and was given a time-served sentence Monday.

Kyle Michael Logan, 35, of DuBois was originally charged in October with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with minor, criminal use of communication and endangering the welfare of a child, along with misdemeanor indecent assault person less than 16 for allegedly sending explicit messages to someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

In sentencing court Monday, Logan pleaded guilty to misdemeanor attempted corruption of minors and was given a county jail term of time-served (125 days to one year) with two years concurrent probation by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.

Logan must attend sex offender counseling and is not permitted to have unsupervised contact with underage girls.

814 Pred Hunters, a local group, has been using decoys online pretending to be young girls and answering messages from older men.

If the messages escalate into sexual content and the men ask to meet for a sexual encounter, the group shows up at the meeting spot and confronts them.

At least 15 cases based on their actions have been filed in Clearfield County with a total of more than 40 in surrounding counties and in other states since September, according to the group.

In a previous interview about this case, District Attorney Ryan Sayers said the charges would be modified later to show these were attempted offenses.

Logan’s criminal complaint details how 814 members tried to make contact with him on Oct. 23 in a parking lot off Sunflower Drive in DuBois. He arrived pushing a six-month-old child in a stroller.

When he saw additional people getting out of their vehicles, he fled. As he ran “he was running recklessly to the degree that he almost dumped the child out of the stroller several times and the child was bouncing around in the stroller.”

The group said he ran down a hill and out of their sight. Those watching were concerned about the welfare of the child who almost fell out of the stroller onto the black top.

They were able to tell police which house on Sunflower Drive he went into after he fled.

In addition to a binder with copies of the conversations he had with the decoy, they provided police with video of their encounter in the parking lot.

Later police located Logan and took him to the police station to speak with them.

During their conversation, Logan allegedly admitted to talking to the girl and said the explicit sexual messages in the binder were from him.

He also admitted to running with the baby, police said.