If you’re looking for ways to help cool down your home this summer, you’ve come to the right place. Check out this blog for helpful ideas to stay cool.

The outside temperatures can soar from the extreme heat of summer. Often, that causes the indoor temps to rise, as well. Homeowners try hard to ensure their homes stay comfortable, but making the house colder with the AC drives up the energy bills. Is there a better way to go about this? Here are a few ways to keep your house cool this summer without touching the thermostat.

Use the Right Bed Sheets

Not all bed sheets are good to use during the summer. For example, flannel sheets help hold in heat and are best for the colder months. Switch out the winter sheets for cotton ones to help keep you cool. Experts say that humans sleep better in colder environments, so the breathable sheets will ensure your body temperature stays down. Plus, it freshens up the bedroom, and who doesn’t love sleeping on crisp, clean sheets?

Cook Less Indoors

Summer is the perfect time to do most of the cooking outdoors. Grills and outdoor kitchens make it possible to cook meals outside instead of heating up the house. Using the stovetop and oven are easy ways to raise your home’s indoor temperature. It will only add to the discomfort.

If it’s too hot to grill, prepare foods that don’t use the oven or stove. Try summer salads or wraps. You can also use your countertop oven or air fryer. These are great alternatives to use for cooking during the summertime.

Close Your Curtains and Blinds

Yes, it’s amazing to let the sun’s rays brighten your home, but those rays also warm your house. Blocking the sunshine during the hottest part of the day can reduce your energy bills and keep your home cool this summer. Turn windows with blinds upward to prevent the heat from sneaking in. This tip can decrease your home’s indoor temperature by up to 20 degrees. That’s a significant difference.

Utilize Ceiling Fans

Ceiling fans are your best friend during the hot summer months. They help circulate the air and cool you down when the temperatures rise. And the best part is that you avoid touching the thermostat.

Use Foam Insulation To Create a Barrier

Spray foam insulation is one of the best insulation options on the market. It creates an airtight seal that prevents the hot summer air from entering your home and the cool air from leaving. It also helps regulate your home’s temperature. Hire a local spray foam insulation company to install the foam correctly. You’ll appreciate your house’s comfort and wonder how you ever got along without it.

There are plenty of ways to keep your house cool this summer. Try one of the above ideas, or try them all!