Penn Highlands Healthcare is accepting applicants for the position of Director of Nursing. Locations: Brookville, Pennsylvania Categories: Nursing & Nursing Support Department: Jefferson Manor Hospital: Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor Status: Full Time Shift: 1st Shift/Variable Hours # of Openings: 1 Req ID: 21190 Job Description Overview Penn Highlands Healthcare has been awarded on the Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers 2022. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-penn-highlands-jefferson-manor-has-an-opening-for-director-of-nursing/