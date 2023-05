CLEARFIELD – Members of Cub Scouts, Pack 9, held their crossover ceremony on Sunday, May 7 at St Francis School. Troop 9 welcomed nine new scouts who earned their Arrow of Light and crossed over into the troop. Pictured, in the front row from left to right, are: Trapper McKendrick, Dominic Mayersky, Greyson Roseberry, Austin Peacock, Aiden Booth, Cooper Stone, Jack Altemus, Holden Price and Bryce Wills.