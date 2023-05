Percy Willis Minich Jr., passed away during the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at home with his wife. He was born on December 20, 1941. Percy married Arlene J. Reitz in 1967 at the Grace Lutheran Church in Hormtown, PA; Arlene survives him. Percy loved hunting and fishing and most recently loved sitting on his deck swing […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/percy-willis-minich-jr/