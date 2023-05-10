HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s 2023 primary election is almost here, and Spotlight PA has assembled a list of guides to help you figure out where to vote, how to make sure your ballot is counted, and what you should know about all the people running. (Photo: Pennsylvania voters take to the polls in Harrisburg on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/pa-primary-election-2023-how-to-vote-where-to-vote-and-everything-you-need-to-know-for-may-16/