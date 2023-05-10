CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man was sentenced to state prison Monday for his part in a large theft from a PA Skills machine.

In February 2021, Kris Nevling, 46, Daniel Wetzel, 38, of Mahaffey and Stephanie Ann Mando, 43, of Olanta were all charged in connection to the theft of over $5,400 at a store in Lawrence Township.

During sentencing court Monday, Nevling pleaded guilty to felony theft by unlawful taking and misdemeanor possessing instruments of crime for which President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman gave him a state prison term of one to two-and-a half-years. He must also pay restitution of over $1,800.

Nevling was the last of the three to be sentenced.

In June 2021, Mando was sentenced to serve nine months to three years in state prison for felony conspiracy/theft.

Wetzel was originally sentenced to 10 months to three years in state prison in December 2021, but his attorney filed a motion for reconsideration of sentence, which was granted by Ammerman, who resentenced Wetzel in February 2022 to 10 months to two years less one day in the county jail with four years consecutive probation for felony conspiracy/theft by unlawful taking.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, an employee of the company that owns the machine noticed that the display screen on the machine had been pried open and cash removed.

A report indicated approximately $5,420 was missing from the device, which was in the back of the store.

Security footage shows three people were hanging out in that area for an extended period of time.

The first suspect was later identified as Nevling the second as Mando and the third as Wetzel.

In the footage, officers could see Nevling trying to open the contraption several times with Mando serving as a look out.

At one point, Wetzel and then Nevling exit the store while Mando is sitting at the machine, “holding its place from the general public.”

Nevling re-enters the store while holding his crotch area, which appears to hold a pry bar or a similar tool.

He goes to the bathroom before returning to the machine and Mando moves to allow him to sit there.

Nevling reportedly pulled the tool, which is visible in the security footage, from the left side of his pants.

Startled by other customers, Nevling puts the tool back down his pants and walks around, checking the windows. He then returns to the area and can be seen using the tool on the device.

The complaint states “he is pulling so hard you can see his weight shifting.”

He is interrupted again by customers while both Mando and Wetzel try to distract them.

At 6:43 p.m., he returns again to the machine while Mando keeps a look out. About five minutes later, Nevling can reportedly be seen stuffing his pockets.

Their suspicious activity continues with them leaving and returning to the same machine and removing items.

At 7:09 p.m., the footage shows the device’s screen door folded down and Nevling taking things from inside it, police said.