HOLLIDAYSBURG — For the third time in as many games, the Clearfield Lady Bison hung tough with a top-tier Mountain League team for a good portion of a contest, but in the end allowed a big inning in each of them and are 0-3 for the week with one game still remaining.

The benefactors on Wednesday afternoon were the Lady Tigers of Hollidaysburg. In a game that was tied 1-1 after the top of the fourth inning, the hosts hung a nine spot on the visitors in the bottom of the fourth, then tacked on another run in the fifth to invoke the 10-run Mercy Rule 11-1.

The game started innocently enough as there was no scoring through the fist five half innings, Lady Bison pitcher Alaina Fedder pitched out of jams with multiple runners in scoring position the first two innings for Hollidaysburg.

Alaina Fedder prepares to deliver a pitch as shortstop Ruby Singleton and left fielder Madi McBride look on with the Shmonster lurking in the background

Lady Tiger Sydney Shay broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the third with a towering blast over the center field fence and onto the batting cage netting. Once gain Fedder ended up working out of a jam with runners in scoring position.

The Lady Bison came right back to tie the game in the top of the fourth. Aevril Hayward led off the inning with an infield single to the hole at short, and proceeded to steal second. Fedder then grounded out to the third baseman, but Hayward was able to advance to third on the throw across the infield. A sacrifice fly to short right field off of the bat of Alexus Green brought Hayward home with the tying run.

The bottom of the fourth was when all those runners in scoring position earlier in the game came home to roost, as the Lady Tigers pounded out eight hits, one a two-run homerun by Olivia Vincent, and received one walk and had one runner reach on an error. In all, nine runs scored making it 10-1.

After a three up, three down top of the fifth, the home team plated an unearned run to end the game.

The Lady Bison were limited to two hits, both by Hayward, by Lady Tiger starter Maria Malone, who helped her own cause with a three-hit game.

The Lady Bison (6-10) will look to end their week on a high note when they travel to Philipsburg on Thursday to face the Lady Mounties, a team that Clearfield beat 13-3 back on April 18.

Clearfield 000 10 1 2 2

Hollidaysburg 001 91 11 16 0

CLEARFIELD — 1

SS/CF Ruby Singleton 2000, CF/2B Aevril Hayward 2120, P/SS Alaina Fedder 2000, RF Alexus Green 1001, DP/P Eve Siegel 2000, 3B Sam Campolong 2000, LF Madi McBride 2000, PH Faith Gardner 2000, 2B Mia Helsel 0000, 1B Haley Billotte 2000, C/flex Anna Twigg 0000. Totals 16 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 RBI

HOLLIDAYSBURG — 11

3B Olivia Vincent 4233, CF Alexis Peacock 3120, C Sydney Shay 2211, CR Mikaylah Vincent 0000, 2B Abigial Steiner 4121, 1B Rachel Musselman 3111, PH Mia Hall 1100, P Marai Malone 3031, CR Hallee Chandler 0100, SS Brianna Dawson 4022, LF Olivia Knab 3111, RF Madison Alexy 3111, TOTALS 30 AB, 11 R, 16 H, 11 RBI

E – Campolong, Hayward. 2B – Hayward. HR – Shay, Vincent. SF – Green. Sac – Peacock. SB – Hayward. LOB – Clearfield 1, Hollidaysburg 8.

PITCHING

Fedder (L, 6-9) 4 IP, 14 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Siegel .1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Malone 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K