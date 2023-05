Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Ravioli Caesar Salad. This dish is perfect for a luncheon or a side on a smorgasbord! Ingredients 1 – 9 oz. package refrigerated cheese ravioli 1 cup frozen cut green beans, thawed 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved 3/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper 1/3 cup reduced-fat creamy Caesar salad dressing 3 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese […]

