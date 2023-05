Geraldine M. “Gerry” McMillen of Summerville, 88 years old, passed away Sunday evening, May 7, 2023 at the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor Dementia wing, with family at her side. She was born on October 12, 1934 in Lucinda; daughter of the late Frank X. and Agnes Dechant Bauer; the youngest child of a large family. Gerry was a graduate of […]

