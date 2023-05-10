LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Scott McManamon became the first Golden Eagle baseball player to earn first team all-conference honors in more than a decade, as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced its postseason awards on Tuesday afternoon. McManamon was voted First Team All-PSAC West at shortstop to highlight a record-breaking junior season. McManamon was the offensive driver for the […]

