Sondra A. Knisely, 86, of Zion, passed away on May 6, 2023. Born in Warren, Pennsylvania, she was the oldest daughter of Charles and Vera Rea. The family relocated to Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania, where Sondra was raised on her family’s farm. She graduated from Reynoldsville Winslow High School in 1955 and was valedictorian of her class. Sondra continued her education at […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sondra-a-knisely/