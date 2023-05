Robert “Jeffrey” Passmore, age 40 of DuBois, PA, died Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Christ the King Manor. Born on October 6, 1982 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late David and Mary Jo (Couse) Passmore. Jeffrey was a 2001 graduate of the DuBois Area High School. He worked as a commercial carpenter, a valve technician and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/robert-jeffrey-passmore/