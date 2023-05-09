By Braylon Obleman

HYDE — The Clearfield Lady Bison softball team held their senior night Monday. The pre-game ceremony celebrated the contributions to the program from seniors: Alaina Fedder, Faith Gardner, Lucy Norris, Ava Lynch, and Alaina Moore. The team, however, lost 10-4 at the hands of the Penns Valley Rams seeing their record drop to 6-8.

Senior Alaina Fedder was in the circle for Clearfield, coming into the game with an impressive 3.16 ERA. Fedder began the game by forcing two groundouts to third-baseman Sam Campolong. Following the smooth start, Penns Valley retaliated with a single, followed by an error before a wild pitch allowed the first unearned run of seven in the game that the visitors scored.

The Bison were left scoreless the first two innings before Fedder helped herself with an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning, driving in Ruby Singleton after she had doubled and reached third on a wild pitch. Singleton had yet another impressive performance with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Left fielder, Madi McBride, joined the extra base hit party, roping a double down the right field line in the bottom of the 4th, when the Lady Bison score two runs to take a 4-2 short-lived lead.

The Lady Rams scored three in the fifth, two on a homerun by Avery Dinges, to take a 5-4 lead, which stood until the top of the final inning.

The Bison and the Rams were in a close battle entering the 7th and final inning. The score was 5-4 before the Rams had a five-run explosion in the top of the 7th including a bases clearing three run triple from Hadley Stover of the Rams. The Bison failed to get a baserunner in their final shot in the bottom of the 7th.

Ruby Singleton, Aevril Hayward, and Alaina Fedder all reached base multiple times for the Bison.

Clearfield will look to bounce back from the loss as they travel to Hollidaysburg and Phillipsburg on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Penns Valley 101 030 5 10 9 2 Clearfield 002 200 0 4 6 4

PENNS VALLEY — 10

CF S Dinges 3210, 1B Webb 4110, P/SS Bumgardner 4432, SS/P A Dinges 3223, 3B Stover 3113, 2B E Dinges 4000, C Coursen 4000, DP Bowen 1000, CF Brooks 4000, flex/LF Riddle 0000. TOTALS 33 10 9 8

CLEARFIELD — 4

SS Ruby Singleton 4122, CF Aevril Hayward 2110, PH Lucy Norris 1000, P Alaina Fedder 3011, PH Ava Lynch 1000, RF Alexus Green 3000, PH Alaina Moore 1000, 2B Paige Houser 2000, 3B Sam Campolong 2000, PH Eve Siegel 1000, DP Faith Gardner 2110, LF Madi McBride 2110, 1B Haley Billotte 3000, C/flex Anna Twigg 0000. TOTALS 27 4 6 3

E – E Dinges; Singleton – 2, Twigg, Houser. LOB – PV 5; CLFD 5. 2B – Singleton – 2, McBride. 3B – Stover. HR – A Dinges. Sac – Houser. SB – Bumgardner, S Dinges; Hayward.

Pitching:

Bumgardner (W) 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

A Dinges (S) 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Fedder (L, 6-7) 7 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K