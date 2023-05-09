HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Pennsylvania State Police, and motorcycle safety advocates on Monday, May 8, joined forces to promote and encourage the safe operation of all vehicles. Governor Josh Shapiro has proclaimed May Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in Pennsylvania. As rising temperatures bring an increase in the number of motorcycles traveling on Pennsylvania roadways, the Shapiro […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/may-is-motorcycle-safety-awareness-month/