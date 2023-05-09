WINGATE — The Clearfield Lady Bison were dead even with the host Bald Eagle Area (BEA) Lady Eagles after four and a half innings, but one too many errors and multiple base running blunders ultimately led to the visitor’s demise in a 7-2 loss to the top team in the Mountain League. The Lady Bison dipped to 6-9 overall and 5-7 in the Mountain League, while BEA remained undefeated atop the league standings.

Lady Bison senior Alaina Fedder once again kept her team in the game, the tough luck losing pitcher only allowing three earned runs and picking up five strikeouts. Fedder also led Clearfield at the plate with three hits, one a double.

Down 1-0 after two innings, Clearfield took the lead in the third inning, 2-1, on an RBI double by Aevril Hayward, scoring Ruby Singleton who had walked to lead off the inning, and a clutch two-out single by Sam Campolong, which scored courtesy runner Raigan Uncles.

That lead held up for an inning, but BEA knotted the game at two apiece in the bottom of the fourth with a sacrifice fly.

The undefeated Lady Eagles took advantage of two outfield errors and four of their eight hits in the game in the bottom of the fifth inning to plate five runs, breaking the game open at 7-2, which was eventually the final score.

Eve Siegel had two hits out of the designated player position, while Singleton, Alexus Green, and Madi Green had the other hits in a game that Clearfield outhit BEA 10-8.

The Lady Bison will play their third game of the week when they travel to Hollidaysburg to face the Lady Tigers on Wednesday afternoon.

Clearfield 002 000 0 2 10 2

Bald Eagle 010 150 x 7 8 1

CLEARFIELD — 2

SS Ruby Singleton 2110, CF Aevril Hayward 4011, P Alaina Fedder 4130, RF Alexus Green 3010, PR Meg Wisor 0000, PH Faith Gardner 1000, 2B Mia Helsel 1000, PH/2B Paige Houser 1000, 3B Sam Campolong 3011, DP Eve Siegel 3020, LF Madi McBride 2010, 1b Haley Billotte 3000, C/flex Anna Twigg 0000. TOTALS 27 AB, 2 R, 10 H, 2 RBI

Bald Eagle Area — 7

C Eckert 3111, RF Baney 4000, LF Thompson 3110, 1B Stere 2210, 2B Housel 2100, 3B King 2124, DP Boone 3010, SS Bryan 3020, PR Perry 0100, CF Habovick 2000, P/flex Albright. TOTALS 24 AB, 7 R, 8 H, 5 RBI

E – McBride – 2; King. 2B – Fedder, Hayward; Stere. HR – King. SB – Singleton; Hablovick. SF – King.

PITCHING:

Fedder (L, 6-8) 6 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

Albright (W) 7 IP, 10 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K

Lady Bison Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record

3/28 @ Bellefonte 3 – 10 0 – 1

3/31 @ Hollidaysburg ppd. 0 – 1

4/04 TYRONE 9 – 1 1 – 1

4/06 BALD EAGLE AREA ppd. 1 – 1

4/11 HUNTINGDON 13 – 7 2 – 1

4/12 @ St. Marys 0 – 17 2 – 2

4/14 @ Penns Valley 1 – 4 2 – 3

4/17 @ Bradford ppd. 2 – 3

4/18 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 13 – 3 3 – 3

4/20 BALD EAGLE AREA 0 – 11 3 – 4

4/24 HOLLIDAYSBURG 4 – 12 3 – 5

4/25 BELLEFONTE 0 – 10 3 – 6

4/27 @ Tyrone 5 – 4 4 – 6

4/29 @ Portage Tourney

4/29 vs. Central Cambria 0 – 4 4 – 7

4/29 vs. Rockwood 17 – 0 5 – 7

5/01 @ Bald Eagle Area ppd. 5 – 7

5/02 BRADFORD ppd. 5 – 7

5/03 @ Bald Eagle Area ppd. 5 – 7

5/04 @ Huntingdon 8 – 3 6 – 7

5/08 PENNS VALLEY 4 – 10 6 – 8

5/09 @ Bald Eagle Area 2 – 7 6 – 9

5/10 @ Hollidaysburg

5/11 @ Philipsburg-Osceola

5/16 PUNXSUTAWNEY

5/18 @ DuBois

5/19 BRADFORD