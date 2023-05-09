Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Covered Bacon. This sweet and salty snack will become everyone’s favorite! Ingredients 12 thick-sliced bacon strips 6 ounces white candy coating, coarsely chopped 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips 1 tablespoon shortening 12 – 12? wooden skewers Optional toppings: finely chopped pecans, walnuts, pistachios, toasted coconut, kosher salt, brown sugar, or cayenne pepper Directions -Preheat […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-chocolate-covered-bacon/