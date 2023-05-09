Story by Rusty McCracken

CURWENSVILLE – The Tuesday afternoon softball game between Curwensville and Mount Union was billed as a pitching battle in a close game. The fans on hand were treated to exactly that at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium. The visiting Trojans earned the 2-0 victory to sweep the two meetings between the teams.

The major battle for the game was focused on the pitching circle between two freshmen hurlers in Mount Union’s Ke’Andra Wible and Curwensville’s Addison Siple. Both pitchers recorded 13 strikeouts while scattering three hits, walking four, and missing the mark twice with wild pitches. The only difference in the stats from the circle were the two earned runs given up by Siple.

“Both pitchers were at the top of their game,” said Allen Leigey, Curwensville’s Head Coach. “It was a shame that anyone had to lose this game. It was two promising freshmen building a quick name for themselves.

Looking back over the last three games, Siple had struck out 13 consecutive batters before issuing a walk in the second inning of Tuesday’s contest. That walk to Wible proved costly as she moved to second on a ground out. When the third strike on the next batter got away from the Tide catcher, Wible moved to third and then scored when the play at first was bobbled.

The irony of the game is that Siple was throwing a no-hitter into the sixth inning, however, was losing 1-0. Siple broke uo Wible’s no-hitter in the first inning and Addison Butler singled in the fifth inning, and Siple singled again in the sixth. Curwensville stranded six runners in the contest.

The Trojans added an insurance run in the seventh when Gracey Cramer’s infield fly landed out of the defense’s reach. Cramer scored on Kendra Gardner’s two-out double to left-center field for the 2-0 final.

Because of last week’s rains, Curwensville plays three more games this week. On Thursday, Penns Manor comes to Coach Andy Evanko Stadium while the Lady Tide will travel to North Star on Saturday for a double-header.

Score by Innings

R H E

Mount Union 010 000 1 2 3 0

Curwensville 000 000 0 0 3 1

MOUNT UNION – 2

(C) Patyn Crisswell 3 0 0 0, (2B) Kendra Gardner 4 0 1 1, (SS) Reagan Yocum 4 0 0 0, (P) Ke’Andra Wible 1 1 0 0, (3B/Flex) Chelsea Williams 3 0 1 0, (1B) Abbey Brodbeck 2 0 0 1, (RF) Callie Trego 3 0 0 0, (CF) Sydnee Harris 2 0 0 0, (LF) Gracey Cramer 3 1 1 0, TOTALS: AB 25, R 2, H 3, RBI 2.

CURWENSVILLE – 0

(C) Addison Butler 2 0 1 0, (SS) Natalie Wischuck 3 0 0 0 , (P) Addison Siple 2 0 2 0, (1B) Teagan Harzinski 2 0 0 0, (PR) Sydney Simcox 0 0 0 0, (2B) Shyanne Rudy 3 0 0 0, (RF) Addison Warren 3 0 0 0, (CF) Ava Olosky 3 0 0 0, (3B) Ava Hainsey 2 0 0 0, (DP) Jenna McCartney 3 0 0 0, (LF/Flex) Kaylie Shaw 0 0 0 0, TOTALS: AB 23, R 0, H 3, RBI 0.

Pitching IP H R ER SO BB WP

Mount Union – W – Wible 7 3 0 0 13 4 2

Curwensville – L – Siple 7 3 2 2 13 4 2

Batting

2B – Mount Union: Williams, Gardner. SB – Mount Union: Harris, Crisswell, Brodbeck, Cramer, Gardner, Wible. DB – Mount Union. HBP – Mount Union: Harris. E – Curwensville: Butler.

2023 Schedule final overall ICC

March score record record

20 W @ Brockway 21-0 1-0

28 L @GLENDALE 2-1 1-1 0-1

30 W WILLIAMSBURG 7-0 2-1 1-1

April

4 W BELLWOOD-ANTIS 6-4 3-1 2-1

6 W @ Penns Manor 9-1 4-1

11 L @ West Branch 9-3 4-2 2-2

13 L @ Mount Union 5-3 4-3 2-3

17 W @ Purchase Line 17-1 5-3

20 L JUNIATA VALLEY 2-1 5-4 2-4

25 L GLENDALE 13-0 5-5 2-5

27 W @Williamsburg 11-0 6-5 3-5

May

5 L WEST BRANCH 1-0 6-6 3-6

6 W @ Bellwood-Antis 13-0 7-6 4-6

8 W MOSHANNON VALLEY 15-0 8-6 5-6

9 L MOUNT UNION 2-0 8-7 5-7

11 PENNS MANOR

13 @North Star 11:00

15 @ Juniata Valley

16 @ Moshannon Valley

All game-times 4:30 unless otherwise noted.