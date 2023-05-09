BELLEFONTE — The Clearfield boys and girls track teams started their post season runs on Tuesday afternoon at the 2023 Mountain League Championships, hosted by the Bellefonte Raiders.

Two Clearfield thinclads brought home three gold medals.

Danna Bender was a double gold medalist, sweeping the 110 and 300 meter hurdles. Braedon Firanski was the lone gold medalist on the boys side, winning the discus.

Haley Custaney was the second place finisher to teammate Bender in both hurdle events.

Also placing second in both boys hurdle races, the 110 and 300 meters, was Brady Collins.

Alayna Winters was the bronze medalist in the 400 and 800 meter races.

Carter Freeland was third in the discus, two spots below Firanski.

Kai Lynch also finished third in the long jump.

The girls 4×400 meter relay team placed second.

Hollidaysburg won both the boys and girls team titles.

The Lady Bison placed fifth out of eight teams, while the boys finished in sixth.

Both teams will be back in action on May 19 at the District 9 Championships at Brookville Area High School.

Complete Mountain League Championship meet results can be found by clicking HERE.