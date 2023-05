Jessi Martina Wayne, age 37, of Brockway, PA; died on Monday May 4, 2023. Born on April 23, 1986 in West Palm Beach, Florida; she was the daughter of Mel and Kimberley Wayne Ginther who survive. She had been employed at O-I Brockway Glass and Pro Short Stamping Services. Jessi enjoyed baking with her family, shopping and tattoos. She liked […]

