FALLS CREEK – Falls Creek is celebrating 175 years in 2023.

The DuBois Area Historical Society will join in the activities by holding its 14th Spring Walk in Falls Creek on Saturday, May 13.

The DuBois Area Historical Society defines its service area as the same as the DuBois Area School District. The walk is free and open to all.

One of the society’s newest board members Brian Leech is organizing the walk starting at 10:30 a.m. from the Falls Creek playground.

Stops are planned at Taylor Park, the old high school building, the former Jackson China Site, the old railroad station and several other locations throughout the community.

Falls Creek was founded in 1848, but it was not until years later that Joseph Taylor (1843-1918) and Snyder Fuller were responsible for much of its development.

The first settlers arrived in the Falls Creek area in 1824 and the borough was established in Washington Township, Jefferson County in 1839.

At its conception Falls Creek was divided into two communities, Falls Creek and Evergreen. When an application was made for a post office, it was learned that another community in Pennsylvania was named Evergreen, so the name was changed to Victor.

The entire community was officially named Falls Creek when J. F. Reed was named postmaster in 1889.

The DuBois Area Historical Society is holding a fundraiser in cooperation with Buck’s Pizza of DuBois, on Monday and Tuesday, May 15-16.

A voucher is required and may be printed at the society’s Web site www.duboishs.com or obtained at the historical society museum.