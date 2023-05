Frederick C. “Fred” Pennington, 74, of Rossiter passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023 at his home. He was born March 11, 1949 to Edward and Henrietta (Stamler) Pennington in Indiana. Fred was a 1967 graduate of the Punxsutawney Area High School. On November 29, 1969 he married the love of his life, Arlene Elizabeth Miller. They were happily married for […]

