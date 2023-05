Beverly Erlene (Wall) Smith, 86, of Portland Mills, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Beverly was born January 8, 1937, in Stump Creek, Pennsylvania. She was the oldest of three children born to Francis and Irene (Hartle) Wall. She graduated from Sykesville-Henderson Joint High School in 1954. On October 6, 1962, Beverly married William Leon […]

