Barbara A. Carfley Robison, 78, of Brookville, died Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Jefferson Manor. Born on April 26, 1945 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Lillian Johnson Carfley. She was a graduate of Curwensville High School and was of the Catholic faith. Prior to her retirement she had been employed by Beverage Air in […]

